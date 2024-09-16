Home
AAP To Announce New Delhi CM Tomorrow

When CM Kejriwal meets Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow to submit his resignation, the newly chosen leader of the legislative party will simultaneously stake a claim for the post of Chief Minister.

With Arvind Kejriwal expected to resign as Delhi Chief Minister, the name of Delhi’s new Chief Minister will be decided at the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislative meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said, “The next Chief Minister of Delhi will be decided within the next 1-2 days. A legislative party meeting will select one… Arvind Kejriwal is not drawn to power; he values his honour the most.”

Earlier today, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and leaders Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gehlot, and Atishi arrived at CM Kejriwal’s residence. The party is holding its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday at the LG Secretariat, following his resignation announcement.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. According to party sources, Kejriwal is expected to step down as Delhi CM on Tuesday.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign and would not assume the CM’s chair until the people of Delhi declared him “honest.” He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

Kejriwal stated that if re-elected by the public, it would serve as a “certificate” of his honesty. He added that he would push for early elections, alongside those in Maharashtra.
Following Kejriwal’s announcement, the BJP termed it a “PR stunt,” claiming he was attempting to restore his image.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

