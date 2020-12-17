Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP will contest for the U.P. Assembly polls in 2022. He hit out at the current government by saying that the people of the state deserve an honest alternative. U.P. minister calls him a 'liar' and says he has been unmasked.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister and national AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. He aims to provide an honest political alternative to the people of the state. Kejriwal said that UP has been held back from progress and development because of “dirty politics” and “corrupt” politicians in the state.

He also said that the people of U.P. have trusted and relied on every party but they have been stabbed in the back by them. “Today, there is only one thing lacking in the politics of U.P., which is honesty and intent. This is what AAP has. It is with this honesty that the AAP has transformed Delhi. We proved that the governments lack not money, but the intent,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

AAP has formed the government in Delhi for the third time, and Kejriwal said how the people of U.P. have been approaching him and telling him to contest for the elections in the state. He questioned why the people of U.P. have to travel to Delhi for most major and minor facilities like hospitals and good schools etc. Mr. Kejriwal added, “There was no reason why they should suffer long cuts or pay hefty power bills when the people of Delhi receive 24-hour hour supply and get free electricity”.

After the announcement made by Mr. Kejriwal, UP Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh called the chief minister a “liar” and said that he had been “exposed thoroughly, especially after the Covid-19 crisis”. He asked the CM for answers about the employment generation, new medical colleges and COVID-19 tests done on a daily basis. He hit out at the AAP leader saying that it was his ‘habit to mislead’ people, not only in U.P. but Delhi as well and said that Kejriwal’s ‘mask has come off’.

