Besides Delhi Police's orders to not hold a protest march in residential areas, AAP has begun its protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Senior police officer Madhur Verma said that exits of several metro stations near PM residence have been shut. He further claimed that security forces have been deployed in the area.

Section 144 has already been imposed and protest marches are banned in the areas as the prohibitory orders

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday begun their protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in wake of their demands — to grant statehood to Delhi and ask IAS officers to return to work — even after Delhi Police denied the permission to hold a protest. Delhi Police said that APP did not seek any permission for a march. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his 3 Cabinet ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Cabinet minister Satyendra Jain and Gopal Rai continue with their sit-in protest at Raj Niwas, demanding Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to ask IAS officers to end the alleged strike.

Senior police officer Madhur Verma said that the Section 144 has already been imposed and protest marches are banned in the areas as the prohibitory orders. The officer also added that have mobilised security forces and exits of several metro stations — Patel Chowk, Udgyog Bhavan, Central Secretariat, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg — have been shut.

Reports, however, said that there is possibility that AAP will hold the march despite of the Delhi Police’s orders. AAP plans to begin the march protest at 4pm from Mandi House.

Justifying the reports, AAP’s Atishi Marlena tweeted, “Obviously @DelhiPolice is under instructions from @PMOIndia. But they underestimate the power of the common man! Today the people of Delhi are going to show their strength to @PMOIndia!”

Obviously @DelhiPolice is under instructions from @PMOIndia. But they underestimate the power of the common man! Today the people of Delhi are going to show their strength to @PMOIndia! https://t.co/2ju24BEa14 — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) June 17, 2018

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Ministers of Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, who are in the national capital to attend the meeting of Niti Ayog, asked PM Modi to resolve the stand-off between AAP and bureaucracy.

According to reports, Kejriwal has accused the Centre and L-G of supporting the alleged strike by the IAS officers. He asserted the work of Delhi government has been affected since the officers won’t meet ministers or attend their phone calls. The Opposition has also extended support to Kejriwal, which could be seen as another opportunity to unite another opposition party against BJP ahead of the general elections in 2018.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More