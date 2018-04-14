The announcement was made by AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai on Friday. Speaking about the protest, AAP said that they want to highlight the issue of women security in the nation. AAP said that they want to highlight the issue of women security in the nation. The leader added that this protest will be taken forward across the country. AAP leader further accused the ruling BJP government of politicising the rape issues.

AAP said that they are taking out the protest to condemn the silence of the leader on the rape cases

Commenting on the protest, AAP’s Gopal Rai said that AAP will launch an agitation on April 15 on the issue of women security. The leader added that this protest will be taken forward across the country. Talking to media, he said, “When violence against women was on the rise during the Congress government, the entire country was disturbed. At that time, BJP’s PM candidate Narendra Modi had raised the slogan, ‘Bahut hua mahilaon par vaar, Ab ki baar Modi sarkar’, but it appears that Modi has forgotten his promise because the people accused of violence against women, are roaming free.” AAP leader further accused the ruling BJP government of politicising the rape issues.

Questioning PM Modi’s silence, Gopal Rai said, “In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered. Instead of ensuring the accused are prosecuted and punished, a new spin is being given to the entire incident. In J&K too, the BJP is in power in alliance with the PDP, and the Prime Minister is still silent.” He further accused the BJP party leaders of protecting the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar instead of giving justice to the victim.

