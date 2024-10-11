AAP To Support Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday said that it will extend support to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) after the NC-Congress alliance emerges victorious in the recently concluded assembly election in the Union Territory.
The formal letter of support has been submitted to the Lt Governor by the party.
Jammu and Kashmir has one MLA from AAP. Party candidate Mehraj Malik has won the Doda assembly constituency by 4538 votes against BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana.
In Jammu and Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance secured an absolute majority in the Union Territory by winning 49 seats, with the former taking 42 and the latter 6 seats.
On Thursday, The JKNC unanimously elected Omar Abdullah as the leader of its Legislative Party.
Speaking about his election, Omar Abdullah, vice president of JKNC, said, “There was a meeting of the National Conference’s Legislative Party, and the Legislative Party decided on its leader. I am deeply grateful to the National Conference legislators for reposing faith in me, trusting me, and giving me the chance to go to Raj Bhavan and stake a claim to form the government.”
He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the Congress for their letter of support. “Talks are going on to get the letter of support from the Congress. Four independent MLAs have also extended their support to the National Conference,” Abdullah added.
He also assured that the future government would work for all citizens, including those who voted for the BJP and those who abstained from voting. “We are not the type to seek revenge on those who didn’t vote for us. The upcoming government will represent the Congress, the National Conference, the BJP, and even those who abstained from voting. In Srinagar, only 20 per cent voted–should we ignore the remaining 80 per cent? They too deserve the benefits of governance. Similarly, the people of Jammu, who voted for the BJP, also have the right to benefit from the government,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

AAP J&K
