AAP West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jhakar's son Uday says his father has paid Rs 6 crore to CM Arvind Kejriwal for party ticket, Balbir Jhakar denies allegation: Uday also said that his father was given ticket from the West Delhi constituency after he agreed to pay the required amount to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

A day before Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 voting, a huge controversy has hit as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar’s son Uday Jakhar has alleged that his father has paid Rs 6 crores for the party ticket. Uday also said that his father was given ticket from the West Delhi constituency after he agreed to pay the required amount to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate, Balbir Singh Jakhar's son Uday Jakhar: My father joined politics about 3 months ago, he had paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket, I have credible evidence that he had paid for this ticket. pic.twitter.com/grlxoDEFVk — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

Uday also said that his father tried to bail out former Congress leader and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar. He also said that while expressing truth he might be expelled from family.

Balbir Singh Jakhar, AAP candidate from West Delhi on his son Uday's allegation that his father paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket: I condemn the allegations. I have never discussed with my son anything about my candidature. I speak to him very rarely. pic.twitter.com/FEt0fJLFZH — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

Balbir Jakhar later clarified his stand and said that he does not stay with his estranged son ever since his divorce with his wife in 2009. He added that he speaks to his son rarely and has not spoken to him anything about his candidature.

Balbir Singh Jakhar, AAP candidate from West Delhi: He stays at his maternal parents' home from the time of his birth and I divorced my wife in 2009. She stayed with me for only 6-7 months. His custody was granted to my wife after the divorce. https://t.co/hHbhXq0Gxr — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2019

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Khandelwal has urged Election Commission to immediately order for a probe on allegations of Balbir Jakhar’s son Uday Jakhar. Uday has alleged that his father paid Rs 6 crore to CM Arvind Kejriwal for obtaining a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from West Delhi seat.

Parvesh Singh Verma had earlier also sent notice to AAP candidate Balbir Singh accusing him of character assassination. Parvesh has sought an unconditional apology from the AAP candidate for accusing him of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters in the constituency.

Balbir Singh Jakhar is contesting on AAP party ticket against BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma and Congress’s Mahabal Mishra for West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Verma had won the West Delhi Lok Sabha in 2014. All seven seats in Delhi head for polling in a single phase on May 12 in Phase 6.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App