In order to curb pollution and avoid the incessant traffic jam in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government introduced the Odd-Even scheme January 2016, which introduced mixed response, however, a new study by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that the scheme did not make any positive modifications in pollution levels during its enforcement. The study, in fact, stated that a higher of 13 out of 16 gases were measured all of the vehicle emissions.

The study analysed vehicular traffic emissions which comprised 13 volatile compounds sulphur dioxide, ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and methane, among others. Areas like Dwarka, the residential areas near Palam airport, business hubs of Sadar Bazaar in central Delhi were chosen for the sample. The sample, from all the emissions of at least 15 to 20 vehicles, were analysed at the Atmospheric Chemistry Laboratory at IISER.

According to a report published by the national daily, Indian Express, the study depicted that no significant change in gas concentration during evening hours, both during and after the scheme. One of the scientists, who was part of the study claimed that “concentration in pollutants was found to peak during the morning and afternoon hours He added. “Despite the odd-even scheme, anticipated reduction in traffic emissions was not obtained,” the study illustrated.

