AAP's Swati Maliwal Slams Party Leadership Ahead of Protest at BJP Headquarters

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has recently taken to criticise AAP’s leadership, alleging a departure from the party’s founding principles amidst the escalating tensions between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),

In a post shared by the Rajya Sabha MP on her official account on X, Maliwal took a dig at AAP’s decision to rally behind an accused party member as she drew a sharp contrast with the party’s past activism during the Nirbhaya case. She voiced the irony of the party’s actions undertaken to defend an accused party member as the party prepares to protest at BJP headquarters to defend an individual accused of assault, highlighting the stark shift in the party’s priorities.

“There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone. I wish they had used this much force for Manish Sisodia ji. If he had been here, maybe this bad thing wouldn’t have happened to me,” Maliwal expressed in her post.

किसी दौर में हम सब निर्भया को इंसाफ़ दिलाने के लिए सड़क पर निकलते थे, आज 12 साल बाद सड़क पर निकले हैं ऐसे आरोपी को बचाने के लिए जिसने CCTV फुटेज ग़ायब किए और Phone format किया? काश इतना ज़ोर मनीष सिसोदिया जी के लिए लगाया होता। वो यहाँ होते तो शायद मेरे साथ इतना बुरा नहीं होता! pic.twitter.com/kXAAMLgPcg — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 19, 2024

Maliwal’s accusations stem from her recent encounter with the Delhi Chief Minister’s personal secretary, where she alleged assault by Bibhav Kumar. She accused Kumar of tampering with evidence by deleting CCTV footage and claimed that the party leadership failed to take decisive action against the accused member of the party.

“First Bibhav beat me brutally. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside called security and started making a video. I was screaming and telling the security that Bibhav had beaten me brutally. That entire long part of the video was edited. Only 50 seconds were released when I was fed up with explaining to the security guys. Now they formatted the phone and deleted the entire video? CCTV footage is also missing! Even conspiracy has its limits,” she alleged.

पहले मुझे बेरहमी से Bibhav ने पीटा। थप्पड़ और लातें मारी। जब मैंने ख़ुद को छुड़ा के 112 कॉल करी, तो बाहर जाके सिक्योरिटी बुलायी और वीडियो बनाने लगा। मैं सिक्योरिटी को चीख चीख के बता रही थी की मुझे बहुत बेरहमी से Bibhav ने पीटा है। वो पूरा लंबा हिस्सा वीडियो का edit कर दिया गया।… https://t.co/01rqPlVVde — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 18, 2024

In response to Kumar’s arrest by the Delhi Police in connection with Maliwal’s assault case, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a protest at the BJP Headquarters on Sunday. The move signals AAP’s stance against what they perceive as political targeting and injustice.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented outside the BJP headquarters in anticipation of the protest. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, warning commuters of heavy traffic in areas surrounding the protest venue and advising them to seek alternate routes.

