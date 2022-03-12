Despite failing to bag even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to hold ‘victory rallies’ in Uttar Pradesh. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that party leaders will hold victory parades across Uttar Pradesh to “celebrate their resounding win in the Punjab Assembly polls.” He added that the AAP’s victory in Punjab shows that people are accepting the party as a national alternative and want it to clean politics using the broom, i.e the election symbol of the AAP.

The party will also hold district and state executive meetings in Lucknow on March 23 and 24 to discuss the party’s performance in the elections. Latest reports say that the expansion of the party organisation within the state will also be on the agenda.

In Uttar Pradesh, AAP contested all 403 Assembly seats, but won 0 seats. While the party registered an impressive win in Punjab, it struggled to maintain a stronghold in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand wherein it bagged 0, 2, 0 seats respectively. Hence, it seems like it will be a long journey ahead for the Aam Aadmi Party. It will have to expand its base further and quicker, considering that the countdown for 2024 elections has already started.

While the assembly elections for Gujarat are scheduled to take place in December this year, reports are rife that Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will be visiting the poll-bound state in the first week of April to participate in the Tiranga Yatra and sound a poll bugle.