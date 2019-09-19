Maharashtra government said on Thursday that the Aarey area can't be declared as a forest only because it has greenery. State government counsels Anil Sakhare and Ashutosh Kumbhakoni made this statement today to the Bombay High Court to discharge a petition that has been filed by an NGO, Vanshakti.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that the Aarey area of Maharashtra cannot be given a forest tag just because the place has greenery. The Aarey area of Maharashtra is currently the centre of raging agitation in the state over cutting of thousands of trees for making a Mumbai metro depot.

State government counsels Anil Sakhare and Ashutosh Kumbhakoni made this statement while seeking for the discharge of a petition that has been lodged by an NGO named Vanshakti. The NGO demanded that the Aarey area which situated in Goregaon must be declared a forest and an ecologically-sensitive zone.

The activists are agitating against the proposed cutting of more than 2,600 trees in Aarey area to build a way for the metro shed. Ther protestors also demanded relocation of the depot, that is part of the Metro III project.

Anil Sakhare told a division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre that the Aarey area cannot be announced as a forest only because the place has greenery. He added Aarey was a milk colony in the past and it was used to keep cattle and horse stables.

Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court that another bench of the high court had previously dismissed a similar petition last year which was filed by an activist named Zoru Bathena, who was seeking forest tag for Aarey area.

The Aarey colony, which is situated in Goregaon measuring 1,287 hectares is known as one of the largest greenery of the metropolis. Several Bollywood personalities came to support the activists protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey area.

