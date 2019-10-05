Aarey Forest tree cutting: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar backed his move to tree cutting at Aarey he said that the government know that development and environment protection should go together

Aarey forest row: Merto car shed in Mumbai became a big controversy in Mumbai as so many political leaders and celebrities demanded the sustainable development form the government. The actors and other politicians said that cutting down of 2700 trees for the metro is not a good idea. Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Richa Chaddha, UN goodwill ambassador Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar and politicians like Uddhav Thackrey raised the voice against the act.

Now, the Union Environment minister replied to all, that the government agreed to the mantra of getting sustainable development and would work on Environment protection and development together. He added the factual data and said that in Delhi there are more than 30 lakh people who got convenience because of metro. It is a solution to their daily problem, it is safe, fast and convenient for their daily traveling.

Earlier the petition was filed against the government to unnecessary harm the environment with this metro project. But BJP leader slam all the allegations and said that initially when first Delhi metro was formed 20-25 trees were cut down but the team of Delhi metro planted 5 trees on cutting 1 tree. He said that nobody should forget that our government works on sustainable development. The Supreme Court also vanished the plea because Aarey is not a forest and the plea could not be accepted on assumption based place.

Shiv Sena also accused Fandavis government to take the harsh decision and posted a cartoon to explain the scenario of this situation, it was done by Rajya Sabha Lawmaker and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Shiv Sena’s other big leaders also demand Mumbai Metro to listen to the plea of Mumbai natives and asked to change the decision. However, all their doubts cleared by the Mumbai chief Minister later, who clarified that cutting of trees is impotant otherwise they won’t touch even a single tree.

