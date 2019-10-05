Aarey protests: Following the Array Forest protests, Shiv Sena' leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has been detained by the Mumbai police after she was spotted in the area. According to reports, 29 others have also been detained in the tree felling protests at Aarey Colony.

According to media reports, Chaturvedi said that she did not violate the law and was standing alone when she was arrested by the police. When asked by some reporters she even said that she didn’t know on what grounds she has been detained. Chaturvedi even shared a post through her official Twitter account tagging the Mumbai Police which read, “I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn’t even breaking the law! The cops in the car won’t even tell me where I am being taken … this is insane @MumbaiPolice”.

Here’s the Tweet shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi:

I have been forcibly evicted by the cops and I wasn’t even breaking the law! The cops in the car wont even tell me where I am being taken … this is insane @MumbaiPolice — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 5, 2019

Moreover, the Bombay High Court yesterday i.e. on October 4, 2019, cancelled four petitions which challenge cutting of trees at Aarey Colony. The protests started soon after a video showing cutting of trees at the Aarey Colony went viral on social media. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) uploaded the permission grant for the tree cutting of Aarey metro 3 Car shed depot on its official website on October 4, 2019 evening and the raze of trees began the same night.

Meanwhile, police, on the other hand, has stated that those who were arrested had manhandled some of the police personnel and even laid hands on them. Police said that six out of the 29 protestors are female.

