Aarey trees cutting: The Supreme Court will head a petition against the cutting of Aarey trees for making way for Mumbai metro, said reports. The activists who were held by the Mumbai police were also released on conditional bail.

Aarey trees cutting: On the request of thousands of Mumbaikars, a special bench of the Supreme Court will hear the plea against cutting of thousands of trees at the Aarey colony. The authorities have ordered to cut the trees for the Mumbai metro rail project. To save the trees, hundreds of Mumbaikars have been protesting against the government’s order. The city police had also arrested 29 protesters for obstructing in BMC’s work and manhandling police personnel on duty.

A city court also released them on bail today against a conditional bond of Rs 7,000. As per the reports, the 2-judge bench, which will hear the petition, will comprise Justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan following a request from law students to CJI Ranjan Gogoi seeking the Top Court’s intervention in the sensitive matter.

Earlier on Friday, the Bombay High Court had rejected 4 petitions and gave a nod to the cuttings of trees to make space for the Mumbai Metro. Hours later, BMC officials came with the heavy machines and chopped hundreds of trees.

Supreme Court will hear special petition on tree felling at Aarey Colony on October 7. An application was made by Delhi based law student Rishav Ranjan before SC for urgent hearing on Sunday.#AareyProtest #AareyForest #Aarey #Mumbai @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kwVg6ulkij — laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) October 6, 2019

