After the Allahabad High Court in a landmark judgement had acquitted parents of Aarushi Talwar in 2008 twin murder case, the wife of Talwar's domestic help Hemraj, Khumkala Banjade, filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Monday against the acquittal of the dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

After the Allahabad High Court in a landmark judgement had acquitted parents of Aarushi Talwar in 2008 twin murder case, the wife of Talwar’s domestic help Hemraj, Khumkala Banjade, filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Monday against the acquittal of the dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. After the apex court admitted the appeal against Talwars, the court also issued a notice to them. In October 2017, the Allahabad High Court announced its verdict in the Aarushi Talwar 2008 Noida double murder case and said that the parents of Aarushi Talwar, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar had to be acquitted as there was no substantial evidence which pointed to their being guilty.

However, earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation had moved to Supreme Court and challenged Talwars’ acquittal in Aarushi Talwar murder case. During its previous judgement, the Allahabad High Court while slamming the CBI had said there were numerous loopholes in the CBI’s submissions to the court which weakened the case further. The verdict also opened a new debate with many people slamming the role of the investigative agency in the failure to nab the culprit. Prior to that, following Allahabad High Court’s judgement where it had acquitted Aarushi’s parents in the double murder case, the wife of domestic help Hemraj, who was also found murdered, had also moved Supreme Court against Talwar’s acquittal.

Pronouncing its judgement, the Allahabad High Court had said that the CBI could not substantiate evidence. The chain of evidence they showcased was inconclusive. Therefore, giving the benefit of doubt to the Talwars, the trial court judgement has been overruled, the Allahabad High Court had then said. Allahabad HC further added that there was no chain of evidence and the court cannot convict anyone on the basis of mere suspicion.

