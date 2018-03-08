The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday challenged Talwars' acquittal in Aarushi Talwar murder case. The CBI has moved to the Apex Court, challenging the earlier judgement by Allahabad High Court in October 2017, when Aarushi's parents — Rajesh and Nupur Talwar — were acquitted by the court in the murder case as there was no substantial evidence which pointed to their being guilty.

Months after the Allahabad High Court in a landmark judgement had acquitted parents of Aarushi Talwar in her murder case, who were the prime suspects of the murder, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday moved to Supreme Court and challenged Talwars’ acquittal in Aarushi Talwar murder case. In October 2017, the Allahabad High Court announced its verdict in the Aarushi Talwar 2008 Noida double murder case and said that the parents of Aarushi Talwar, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar had to be acquitted as there was no substantial evidence which pointed to their being guilty.

Slamming the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Allahabad High Court had then said that there were numerous loopholes in the CBI’s submissions to the court which weakened the case further. The verdict also opened a new debate with many people slamming the role of the investigative agency in the failure to nab the culprit. Prior to that, following Allahabad High Court’s judgement where it had acquitted Aarushi’s parents in the double murder case, the wife of domestic help Hemraj, who was also found murdered, had also moved Supreme Court against Talwar’s acquittal.

Pronouncing its judgement, the Allahabad High Court had said that the CBI could not substantiate evidence. The chain of evidence they showcased was inconclusive. Therefore, giving the benefit of doubt to the Talwars, the trial court judgement has been overruled, the Allahabad High Court had then said. Allahabad HC further added that there was no chain of evidence and the court cannot convict anyone on the basis of mere suspicion. Judges pinpoint loopholes in the CBI investigation and therefore Rajesh Talwar and Nupur Talwar, cannot be penalised for the murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

