The Supreme court on Friday, August 10, agreed to hear the CBI's appeal challenging the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 murder case of daughter Aarushi and domestic worker Hemraj. A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the top court will also hear the appeal long with a PIL filed by Hemraj's wife.

The CBI in March had filed an appeal in the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court order in October last year acquitting the parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar

The Supreme Court on Friday, August 10, admitted the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) appeal against the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, challenging the challenging the Allahabad High Court order in the murder case of daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic worker Hemraj which took place in Noida in 2008. A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the top court will also hear the appeal long with a PIL filed by Hemraj’s wife.

The CBI in March had filed an appeal in the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court order in October last year acquitting the parents Rajesh and Nupur Talwar.

ALSO READ: Aarushi murder case: Supreme Court admits plea challenging acquittal of Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

ALSO READ: Aarushi Talwar murder case: CBI challenges Talwars’ acquittal, moves Supreme Court

ALSO READ: Aarushi Talwar murder case: House help Hemraj’s wife moves SC against Talwars acquittal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More