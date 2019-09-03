Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit retweets photo of adult filmstar Johnny Sins as Kashmiri protester: Though Basit deleted the tweet to save face, the damage had already been done. Some Twitter users had already recorded it with the screen recorder to use the retweet to launch a counteroffensive against the Pakistani leader.

Ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit retweets photo of adult filmstar Johnny Sins as Kashmiri protester: Formet Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit’s attempt to tarnish India’s international image by highlighting the plight of Kashmiris has embarrassed the entire Pakistan nation. The goof-up has exposed Pakistan’s nefarious design to incite violence in the Valley. Basit made a major faux pas when he retweeted the photograph of adult star Johnny Sins as a Kashmiri protestor. Above the picture the caption reads: Yousuf from Ananthnag…lost vision from pellet …pls raise your voice.

Though Basit deleted the tweet to save face, the damage had already been done. Some Twitter users had already recorded it with the screen recorder to use the retweet to launch a counteroffensive against the Pakistani leader. And the first salvo came from Pakistan itself. Pakistan-based Naila Inayat, who calls herself a journalist, spotted the mistake committed by the Pakistani High Commissioner to India on the social media. Then, messages, memes criticising the foolish act flooded Twitter. Tweeting screenshots of the post, Naila Inayat said: Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from the pellet. Unreal times these, really.

Commenting on it, Major Surendra Poonia said Abdul Basit’s bullets are also hitting 2 feet above the actual target like Pakistan Army…Effect of LSD or Opium?

Former Pak High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit Tweets image of adult movie star Johnny Sins claiming he is Yousuf from Anantnag.. blinded by a pellet injury. After expose Abdul Basit has deleted the tweet but I have recorded it with the screen recorder.

On August 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had condemned warmongering by Pakistan after Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad claimed that both Pakistan and India will go to war by the end of November or first week of December. Talking to the media after inspecting an under-construction railway station building in Nankana Sahib on Sunday, Ahmad claimed Pakistan has 125-250 gram atom bombs, which may hit and destroy a targeted area in India. A few days after his historic speech, Rashid got a minor electric shock from a microphone while speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 while addressing a gathering on Kashmir issue. The minister became the butt of jokes.

