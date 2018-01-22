Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who was a quiet boy in school, became a staunch SIMI activist in the year 1998 and attended its conference in 1999 in Aligarh, addressed by the spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yasin. Qureshi, who was a student at Antonio De Souza High School in Byculla, was good at academics and scored 76.6% in his secondary examination in 1998.

Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen (IM) and 2008 Gujarat blast accused, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday morning. The terrorist was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire. Qureshi was living with forged documents in Nepal. He came back to India to revive Indian Mujahideen, DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Special Cell, said. Qureshi was arrested from Gazipur in east Delhi on Saturday night, he added.

Qureshi’s journey as a terrorist started seventeen years ago in 2001 when he left a reputed computer firm to pursue religious activities. He started editing Islamic Voice — the mouthpiece of the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The alleged bomb-maker and one of the most wanted terrorists in India are often called India’s Bin Laden and has figured in the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list. He masterminded the Gujarat serial blasts in which 56 people were killed and over 200 injured.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Qureshi was indoctrinated by Sadiq Israr, the arrested co-founder of Indian Mujahideen. He held top rank in SIMI after the arrest of its general secretary Safdar Nagori in 2008.

Qureshi made headlines for the first time when Indian Mujahideen operatives sent out emails claiming responsibility for the blasts in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Delhi between 2007 and 2008. After his close aide was arrested by Gujarat police in 2010, it was established that Qureshi had fled to Nepal through the border in Bihar in 2008, soon after his name surfaced in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts probe.

According to police, Qureshi worked as a school teacher and got in touch with Riyaz Bhatkal, founder member of IM, in Nepal. He even managed to get a Nepalese voter ID card and passport. In 2015, on Bhatkal’s instructions, he went to Saudi Arabia to arrange funds to revive Indian Mujahideen’s network in India. After returning from Saudi in 2017, Qureshi started visiting India frequently to indoctrinate unemployed youth and fill the space left by the fall of top IM leaders.

