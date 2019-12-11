Indian origin economist Abhijit Banerjee received the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics today along with wife Esther Duflo and colleague Michael Kremer as he appeared in traditional Indian outfit at the award ceremony.

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer on Wednesday received the Nobel Prize in Economics in Sweden.

The trio collected their medals and diplomas for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. Other the than Nobel Prize, the second highlight of the award ceremony was Abhijit and Esther’s attire as the couple was dressed up in traditional Indian outfits. Abhijit won hearts wearing dhoti-kurta while his wife looked elegant in a Saree. Their colleague Kremer sported a black suit.

Besides diplomas and medals, the three have also been rewarded prize money of 9 million Swedish kronor (Rs 6.7 crore) to be shared among them.

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the Nobel Prize award ceremony. They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

Banerjee is the second Indian-origin economist after Amartya Sen to have won a Nobel Prize in economics and third Indian to have Nobel Prize in general. Like Sen, he is also an alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata. The first Indian to receive Nobel Prize was Rabindranath Tagore.

On his visit to India, Abhijit Banerjee had commented on the political scenario in India asserting that hyper-nationalism was deviating from issues like poverty, unemployment, sluggish economic growth.

In an interview to several media outlets, the Nobel Laureate suggested a minimum guarantee scheme for reviving agrarian distress in India.

The West Bengal Assembly earlier this month passed a unanimous proposal to felicitate Abhijit Banerjee as the state is planning to organise a grand felicitation ceremony for the Nobel laureate, who is second from the state after Amartya Sen.

The Assembly ministers have, in fact, suggested having a collection of Abhijit and Esther’s three books in the Assembly library.

Abhijit and Esther are not the only married couple to have been felicitated Nobel Prize. Others include Carl Cori and Gerty Cori who were awarded the 1947 Medicine Prize.

While Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee became the sixth couple when they received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences this year.

