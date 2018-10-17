Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra, who was arrested for making derogatory remarks on Konark Sun Temple, apologised for his remarks against the historical monument, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state assembly on Wednesday. Mitra said that he has always respected Odisha and a lot of his research writing is always praising the state. The journalist said that he loves Odisha that's why he visited the state to look at its history and contribution to Indian culture.

Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra, who was arrested for making derogatory remarks on Konark Sun Temple, apologised for his remarks against the historical monument, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state assembly on Wednesday. Mitra said that he has always respected Odisha and a lot of his research writing is always praising the state. The journalist said that he loves Odisha that’s why he visited the state to look at its history and contribution to Indian culture.

Mitra said that he was under immense stress for saying some of the nastier things about the temple, the CM and the assembly and he would like to apologise for that. He also clarified that his Twitter account is more for fun, not professional.

On September 20, Iyer was arrested by the Delhi’s Nizamuddin Police after he posted a vlog making derogatory remarks (under Section 295 A) against Odisha and Sun temple. After a brief arrest in Delhi, Mitra was granted a bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh and asked to join the investigation in Odisha by September 28. The Odisha Assembly also moved a privilege motion against the journalist seeking stringent action against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Odisha people. Speaker Pradip Amat approved the proposal and formed a House Committee to probe the matter.

As per reports, the ruling BJP and the Opposition have been seeking an action against Abhijit after he posted a video criticising the 13th Century temple.

