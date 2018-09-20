Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra has been arrested by the Delhi's Nizamuddin Police on Thursday after he posted a vlog making derogatory remarks against Odisha and Sun temple, a report said. As per reports, he has been interrogated and will be produced before the Saket court today.

Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra has been arrested by the Delhi’s Nizamuddin Police on Thursday after he posted a vlog making derogatory remarks against Odisha and Sun temple, a report said. As per reports, he has been interrogated and will be produced before the Saket court today. He is being taken to the hospital for a medical examination and later will be detained by Odisha Police. The matter came to light when the journalist posted the video which has been creating a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly since yesterday. He has been reportedly detained under Section 295 A.

On Thursday, the Odisha Assembly moved a privilege motion against the journalist seeking stringent action against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Odisha people. Speaker Pradip Amat approved the proposal and formed a House Committee to probe the matter. Ever since the matter has been highlighted several Twitterati have come out to support Iyer.

As per Iyer’s lawyer, the journalist has been taken to the Nizamuddin police station. He said that Abhijit has been told that a case has been registered against him but he is still unaware of what is the case and who has registered it. His lawyer also said that they have not been provided with a copy of FIR while Iyer is being taken to the Saket court for remand.

The lawyer said since they have not been provided with an FIR’s copy, it is not possible to say what the offences are, who is the complainant and under what sections the case has been registered.

As per reports, the ruling BJP and the Opposition have been seeking an action against Abhijit after he posted a video criticising the 13th Century temple.

