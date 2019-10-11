Kandhamal boy Abhimanyu realises his ISRO dream: To overcome the financial crisis, a determined Abimanyu vowed to work with a private company and got rid of the problem.

In 2007, Abhimanyu Mallick cleared the examination conducted by the ISRO and joined as a Scientist in the Rocket Wing at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) or Sriharikota Range.

Kandhamal boy Abhimanyu realises his ISRO dream: Here is the story of another Abimanyu who not only broke the impenetrable Chakravyuha but also managed to came out of it successfully with sheer determination and courage. Poverty and the adverse situation couldn’t deter him from achieving his key objective. Tribal youth Abhimanyu Mallick, who hails from Khajuripada Simbali village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, got an opportunity to serve the country’s premier space agency through sincerity and hard work.

Abhimanyu had access to limited resources and he had to walk five kilometres a day to reach his school. Despite all odds, the tribal boy completed his schooling at a government school at Kusumendi panchayat. After the successful completion of his schooling, Abhimanyu also completed his Mechanical Diploma.

Since he wasn’t born in an affluent family, Abhimanyu began his career as a Design Engineer with a private company in Kolkata to finance his studies. Finally, fortune smiled on him and the hard work bore fruit. In 2007, he cleared the examination conducted by the ISRO and joined as a Scientist in the Rocket Wing at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) or Sriharikota Range. Currently, the Odia boy is a part of the ISRO rocket team.

On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his Twitter handle to acknowledge Abhimanyu’s struggle and hard work to bag the prestigious job. Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours, Patnaik also described him as a trendsetter for the society.

On being questioned about his journey, Abimanyu said his father encouraged him to pursue higher studies but abject poverty became an obstacle. To overcome the financial crisis, a determined Abimanyu vowed to work with a private company and got rid of the problem.

Scientist Mallick recently organised the Space on Wheels exhibition to educate students about ISRO’s achievements, space science and its utility for mankind. To mark the birth centenary of scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai, The Space on Wheels exhibition bus began its journey from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota and reached Phulbani on October 10, 2019. On the occasion, the ISRO scientist briefed the students on Chandrayan-2 and Mangalyaan.

Mallick’s mother Baidei Mallick and friends say they are proud of his achievement.

