Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s wife, Tanvi Marwah, has also served in the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a Squadron Leader. Tanvi was honoured several times for her bravery. She has an exceptional title in the IAF. Tanvi has done a number of operations during her tenure to keep the enemies at bay. She has worked hard to keep her family and nation together. Tanvi has an extraordinary record in the IAF, media report said.

Earlier, it came to fore that IAF Pilot, Abhinandan, who has been captured by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday, is the son of a highly decorated officer, belonged to Chennai. His father Simhakutty Varthaman is a retired Air Marshal. The ancestral roots of captive Commander are in Thirupanamoor village. Vardaman has two children and his father lives in Selaiyur near Tambaram, the media reports said. The relatives of Commander identified him after pictures and videos of him went viral on social media. These were released by Pakistan army after taking him in custody.

The IAF on Wednesday claimed that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of the PAF. The enemy F-16 jet, that violated Indian air space, was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire within 3km of Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reports said. However, the condition of the Pakistani pilot is unknown. In a similar claim, The PAF too claimed that they shot down two fighter jets inside Pakistani airspace and captured both the pilots.

