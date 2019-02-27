Abhinandan Varthaman: Son of highly decorated retired Air Marshal, father of two: He is from Chennai and is the son of retired Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman. His father is the highly decorated officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The ancestral roots of captive Commander are in Thirupanamoor village.

Abhinandan Varthaman: Son of highly decorated retired Air Marshal, father of two: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who has been captured by Pakistan Army on Wednesday is the son of a highly decorated officer, belonged to Chennai. His father Simhakutty Varthaman, a retired Air Marshal was also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The ancestral roots of captive Commander are in Thirupanamoor village. Vardaman has two children and his father lives in Selaiyur near Tambaram, the media reports said. The relatives of Commander identified him after pictures and videos of him went viral on social media. These were released by Pakistan army after taking him in custody.

After it came to fore that IAF pilot is in Pakistan custody, the people of India including politicians started demanding the government to return Abhinandan unharmed from the clutches of Pakistan. The video which had gone viral, in which his hands were tight-roped. The officer even gave out all his details regarding the service.

Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Pakistani army currently had only one downed Indian pilot named Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and is being treated as per norms of military ethics.

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday claimed that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force. The enemy F-16 jet, that violated Indian air space, was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire within 3km of Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reports said. However, the condition of the Pakistani pilot is unknown. In a similar claim, The Pakistan Air Force too claimed that they shot down two fighter jets inside Pakistani airspace and captured both the pilots.

