Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday attacked the BJP, saying the party remembers the issue of Ram Mandir and Section 370 only at the times of elections. he said the BJP uses these issues only for its political means.

On Friday, several leaders participated in the ITV Network’s India News Manch and shared their views on various issues facing the country. During the event, Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi attacked the ruling government while highlighting the issue of Nationalism. Pointing out the issue of Ram Temple, Singhvi said that only at the time of elections, the BJP underscores the issue of Ram Mandir and Section 370, and as the elections are over everything becomes normal. He further added with an aim to sensationalise the elections, BJP takes the shelter of Section 370 and Bhagwan Ram to meet their political means.

He said that after combining the tenure of Advani and Prime Minister Modi, the BJP has completed its nine years in power. Besides their coalition governments, the BJP has nothing to display when it comes to their achievements. Opposition leader Subramanian Swamy was also present at the stage along with the Congress leader Singhvi.

After listening to Singhvi’s remarks, Swamy raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to a temple ahead of the Karnataka elections. To which, Singhvi replied that Rahul Gandhi visits the temple since the times of Jawahar Lal Nehru. He said that Gandhi family, including Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have visited the temple for a thousand times.

Taking a jibe at BJP, Singhvi said that my favourite colour is also saffron. But, I am not like BJP who uses it for political means. He further added that he is a Hindu too, but his Nationalism and Hinduism is different from that of BJP.

The advocate and Congress leader further highlighted that NDA is losing onto its ground with its allies snapping ties with the party ahead of the upcoming general elections. The following remarks came in respect of TDP killing its 4-year ties with BJP and walking out of the NDA. Not holding back, Swamy said that the Congress-JDS government is not at all a stable government and will not help the people of the state.

