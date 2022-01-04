As the new fast-spreading Omicron strain drives up daily case counts, colleges are becoming Covid hotspots in Punjab.

Yesterday, almost 100 students at Patiala’s Government Medical College tested positive for the virus. Following that, the district administration summoned an emergency meeting and ordered all students sleeping at the hostel to evacuate their rooms as soon as possible. It is to be noted that this is the second Punjabi educational institution that has become a hotspot.

About 93 students from Patiala’s Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology tested positive for Covid last week. The issue, according to Punjab’s Medical Education and Research Minister Raj Kumar Verka, is under control. Meanwhile, yesterday, the state recorded 419 COVID-19 instances. During this period, the quantity of samples tested decreased, resulting in a jump in positive.