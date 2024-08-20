About 300 Paramilitary Companies Deployed Across Kashmir For Election Duties

The central government has deployed nearly 300 paramilitary companies for election duties across the Kashmir valley, according to officials on Tuesday.

These forces have been stationed in areas including Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam.

A total of 298 paramilitary companies, consisting of personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sahastra Seema Bal, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been assigned to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the assembly elections in the valley.

Officials noted that Srinagar has received the largest contingent with 55 companies, followed by Anantnag with 50, Kulgam with 31, and Budgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora police districts each receiving 24 companies. Shopian has 22 companies, Kupwara 20, Baramulla 17, Handwara 15, Bandipora 13, and Ganderbal 3.

The notification for the first phase of the three-phase elections was issued earlier on Tuesday. The first round of voting is scheduled for September 18, with the second phase on September 25, and the final phase on October 1.

Also Read: Dates For First Phase Of J-K Elections Announced By Election Commission