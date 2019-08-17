Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced to all the flights to waive off the cancellation charges to and from Srinagar. The advisory came when Kashmir is reeling under strict curfew and restrictions.

Air India has decided to waive off all the cancellation charges of all the flights to and from Srinagar till August 22, 2019. The national carrier will also waive off the applicable charges on refund and data change on travel to and from Srinagar. Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced to all the carriers to waive off all the cancellation charges of passengers visiting to and from Srinagar.

Air India had earlier reduced the fare from Rs 9,500 to 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route. The fare was maintained up to August 15.

The latest development comes up when the Kashmir is reeling under strict curfew and tourists who have booked their tickets for Kashmir are changing their destination to some other places o the country.

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had advised airlines to be ready to operate more flights from the Srinagar Airport if the need arises in the present situation.

On August 2, the Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered tourists and Amarnath yatris to curtail their visit to valley and leave the J&K at an earliest. The advisory was issued Indian Army claimed Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the Amarnath Yatra.

Within days, the entire valley was reduced to restrictions and nobody was allowed to walk freely in the valley. On August 5, Home Minister announced the abrogation of Article 370 which provided the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has strictly criticized the move of the Indian government to bifurcate the Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- J&K and Ladakh.

