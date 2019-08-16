Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan government has banned all the Indian advertisements and has launched a crackdown on CD shops to confiscate Indian movies.

In yet another blow to a relationship with India, Pakistan has banned the advertisements featuring Indian artists. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has issued orders to TV channels that the airing of advertisements pertaining to made in India should be banned. The recent decision comes just the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 which provided the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government has banned Indian advertisements and has launched a crackdown on CD shops to confiscate Indian movies, reported news agency ANI.

Firdous asserted that the Interior Ministry had started the crackdown on Indian movies in the capital city Islamabad. The order will be issued to other provinces as well. The MInistry has also raided the shops in the capital who were selling CDs of Indian movies.

The order also calls the TV and radio channels to ban the Indian content. The authority has also posted the banning Indian movies and advertisements on Twitter.

Pakistan media quoting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information: We have banned Indian advertisements and launched a crackdown on CD shops to confiscate Indian movies pic.twitter.com/58Zoxo9XcA — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka regarding the Indian government’s move on Kashmir issue. Meanwhile, UNSC has also called a closed-door meeting of UNSC nations. China had requested the world body to convene a special meeting over the Kashmir issue.

India, on the other hand, has categorically said that the decision pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of Inda. On August 5, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

