8 July 2020 marks the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Different reactions are coming from different political leaders, some celebrating 1-year anniversary, while some asking for the 2-day curfew to be lifted. By posting a tweet on the primary anniversary today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the transfer ushered in Justice, peace, and prosperity for the common man.

On Wednesday, Goyal tweeted that Ushering in justice, peace & prosperity for the common man. PM Narendra Modi Ji undid decades of darkness to bring development & opportunities to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Abrogating Article 370, HM Amit Shah Ji unified nation & empowered people of these UTs to shape their future.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti also reacted this morning on the anniversary of the removal of Article 370 by saying that the J&K administration’s order to lift the two-day curfew in the union territory is rubbish.

A two-day curfew was imposed on Monday evening in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

The removal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, scraped off the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

The CRPF officers said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has not only stabilized but also progressively improved with more support from the people, multiple army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force after a year later since the Article 370 was abrogated.

Compared to 198 violent incidents in Kashmir from January to July last year, the number has gone down to 120 for the same time frame, according to government data.

Abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was the two promises made by Bhartiya Janta Party in their 2019 manifesto.

Last year, on August 5 Home Minister Amit Shah spoke in Rajya Sabha explaining his government’s logic for abolishing Article 370.

