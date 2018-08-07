The Bombay High Court is likely to hear the matter of parole application filed by 1993 serial blasts convict Abu Salem, seeking 45-days for his marriage, today. Reports say that Abu Salem will be getting married to a woman named Kausar Bahar.

Abu Salem, 1993 Mumbai blast convict, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking 45-day parole for marriage. According to ANI reports, the Bombay High Court will today hear the matter of parole application filed by 1993 serial blasts convict Abu Salem. However, this is not the first time that Abu Salem has knocked the doors of the court. His bail application has been rejected twice in the past. Reports say that Abu Salem will be getting married to a woman named Kausar Bahar.

Earlier, Abu Salem had claimed to have married Kausar Bahar over the phone during a train journey when he was being taken to Lucknow for a hearing.

Last month, Abu Salem was in the news after he sent a legal notice to the makers of Sanju on the removal of scenes which the gangster had alleged that they spread wrong information about him.

