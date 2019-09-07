Kashmiris students had gathered inside the AMU campus with an objective to draw the attention of the authorities as they were facing financial hardships due the communication blockade in the valley.

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad has sought sedition case against the Kashmir students for protesting against the abrogation of Article 370. The students held a protest march at the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Thursday. The students mostly Kashmiris had gathered inside the AMU campus with an objective to draw the attention of the authorities for not contacting their families since the abrogation of Article 370. During the protest, the students had alleged that they had not contacted their families for over a month. The students were also facing financial hardships due to the communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the protest march had not gone well as the RSS affiliated all India students organization ABVP has demanded the sedition case against the protesting students. The ABVP activists had also hold a protest march against the Kashmir students enrolled in AMU. They had burnt an effigy of the AMU vice-chancellor for permitting Kashmiri students to hold a rally inside the University campus.

AMU authorities on Saturday has sent a show-cause notice to the organizers of the protest for not getting permission for holding a protest inside the campus. The authorities has also said that they are investigating the entire incident and will proceed further after the response of show-cause notice.

Since August 5, Centre has snapped all the mobile and internet services in Kashmir. The valley has been under strict restrictions after Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. So far, Centre has claimed it resumed the landline services across Kashmir.

