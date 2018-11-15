ABVP expels Ankiv Baisoya: Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expelled DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya and asked him to resign from the post. He has been accused of getting a fake degree. The ABVP, in its official statement over fake degree controversy, said that it has expelled Ankiv Baisoya from all the responsibilities of the organisation until the inquiry into fake degree allegations against him is over.

ABVP expels Ankiv Baisoya: Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expelled DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya and asked him to resign from the post. He has been accused of getting a fake degree. The ABVP, in its official statement over fake degree controversy, said that it has expelled Ankiv Baisoya from all the responsibilities of the organisation until the inquiry into fake degree allegations against him is over. NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, has accused Ankiv Baisoya of securing admission into Delhi University in July 2018 on the basis of the fake Thiruvalluvar University degree.

Last month, Thiruvalluvar University had said that Ankiv Baisoya didn’t graduate here and his degree is fake. On November 13, the Delhi High Court had granted more time to Delhi University to verify the authenticity of DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s bachelor’s degree from a university in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the NSUI has welcomed the expulsion of Ankiv Basioya and demanded fresh DUSU elections.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NSUI leader Chillar, seeking setting aside of Baisoya’s election as DUSU president, alleging that the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University had declared that Baisoya’s certificate was fake.

In his plea, the NSUI leader has sought a time-bound enquiry into the Baisoya secured admission in MA Buddhist Studies in DU on the basis of a fake degree from a university in Tamil Nadu. In the previous hearings, the NSUI leader had alleged that DU was deliberately delaying the verification of the authenticity of DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya’s bachelor’s degree.

