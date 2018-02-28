The accused, psycho Shankar, killed self-using a shaving blade. The accused had been serving his term at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. The body of the dreaded criminal was found lying in a pool of blood in his prison cell by a constable who was on a night patrol. Reports suggested that Jaishankar breathed his last at the hospital on the morning of February 27. The accused had spread his fear in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where he raped and murdered several women. As per reports, Psycho Shankar was accused of killing 12 and raping 8 women in Tamil Nadu.

One of the serial killers, accused in 30 rapes, 15 murders and 2 escapes ‘psycho killer’ M Jaishankar committed suicide by slitting his throat in jail. The accused killed self using a shaving blade. As per reports, the accused had been serving his term at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. The body of the dreaded criminal was found lying in a pool of blood in his prison cell by a constable who was on a night patrol. Soon, the criminal was rushed for medical assistance but as his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Victoria Hospital by the jail authorities. Reports suggested that Jaishankar breathed his last at the hospital on the morning of February 27.

The accused was serving his sentence in the Bengaluru jail for several cases of trespass, rape and murder registered against him. The accused had spread his fear in the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where he raped and murdered several women. As per reports, Psycho Shankar was accused of killing 12 and raping 8 women in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, he has cases against him from Bijapur, Davangere, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts. The accused was a native of Salem district in Tamil Nadu. He was a truck driver by profession.

Sources stated that while driving trucks, his primary target were the highway prostitutes. Later, after dodging the police for years, Jaishankar was arrested in 2009 and was sent to Coimbatore Central Prison. However, his stay at the prison was next to zero as he managed to escape from police custody while returning from a court hearing in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, in March 2011. Later, he was again arrested, just two months following his escape. After being nabbed for the second time he was shifted to Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. Just two years after being lodged in the prison, in September 2013, Jaishankar managed an audacious prison break by scaling 30-feet high walls. However, this time he was nabbed in few days and was thrown back to the same prison, where he committed suicide by slitting his throat using a shaving blade.

