Home
Explore
setting
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

‘Accused Was Mentally Stable’: Sources Claim On The Sex Assault Case In Badlapur School

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault of two nursery students in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has recently interviewed the father and brother of the accused, Akshay Shinde.

‘Accused Was Mentally Stable’: Sources Claim On The Sex Assault Case In Badlapur School

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault of two nursery students in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has recently interviewed the father and brother of the accused, Akshay Shinde.

According to sources, their statements suggest that Shinde was mentally stable and had a “cruel mentality.” Shinde, who served as a school attendant, has faced severe allegations.

Shinde’s first wife, who separated from him just five days after their marriage, had previously reported instances of abuse and “unnatural, cruel acts” committed by him.

Sources indicate that the SIT has gathered substantial evidence against Shinde, strengthening the case following the testimonies from his family members. The investigation is ongoing, with a current focus on locating Shinde’s phone.

Also Read: ‘I Am Here To Find Solution For Kashmir Issue’: Engineer Rashid After Released On Bail, Who Is He?

The SIT was established after the Bombay High Court criticized the initial handling of the case by the police on September 3, citing public outrage over the lack of thorough investigation. The court advised against rushing the chargesheet and emphasized the need for a meticulous investigation, highlighting that this case could set a significant precedent for future cases.

The alleged abuse has sparked widespread protests across the state, reflecting the community’s demand for justice.

Tags:

Accused Was Mentally Stable Badlapur sexual assault case maharashtra

Also Read

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was...

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox