‘Accused Was Mentally Stable’: Sources Claim On The Sex Assault Case In Badlapur School

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault of two nursery students in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has recently interviewed the father and brother of the accused, Akshay Shinde.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault of two nursery students in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has recently interviewed the father and brother of the accused, Akshay Shinde.

According to sources, their statements suggest that Shinde was mentally stable and had a “cruel mentality.” Shinde, who served as a school attendant, has faced severe allegations.

Shinde’s first wife, who separated from him just five days after their marriage, had previously reported instances of abuse and “unnatural, cruel acts” committed by him.

Sources indicate that the SIT has gathered substantial evidence against Shinde, strengthening the case following the testimonies from his family members. The investigation is ongoing, with a current focus on locating Shinde’s phone.

Also Read: ‘I Am Here To Find Solution For Kashmir Issue’: Engineer Rashid After Released On Bail, Who Is He?

The SIT was established after the Bombay High Court criticized the initial handling of the case by the police on September 3, citing public outrage over the lack of thorough investigation. The court advised against rushing the chargesheet and emphasized the need for a meticulous investigation, highlighting that this case could set a significant precedent for future cases.

The alleged abuse has sparked widespread protests across the state, reflecting the community’s demand for justice.