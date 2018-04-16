Post the defeat, former VHP chief Pravin Togadia and his contender, Raghav Reddy, said that the current election was forced upon the VHP. He added that the voter list of t election was fraudulent and further claimed that government had interfered. Togadia, who had earlier been in the news for locking horns with the Modi government, has also accused the police of conspiring an encounter.

In order to get the Ram Temple constructed in Ayodhya, the former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief, Pravin Togadia has announced that he will be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike from April 17. Apart from announcing his protest plans, Pravin Togadia also accused the people in ‘power’ for forgetting their promise of Ram Mandir. Stating that Hindutvas have been suppressed in past few years, former VHP chief Tagodia said, “Those drunk on power have forgotten the promise of building the Ram temple.” He further added that all those who wanted to work for Hindutva have been suppressed in the last four years.

As per a report by HT, the following announcement of hunger strike came in after Praveen Tagodia had resigned from the VHP. The former Parishad chief had resigned after his close aide, Raghav Reddy, had lost VHP presidential election to retired justice V S Kokje. Issuing a statement post the defeat, Pravin Togadia and Raghav Reddy said that the current election was forced upon the VHP. They added that the voter list was fraudulent and further claimed that government had interfered.

Pravin Togadia, who had earlier been in the news for locking horns with the Modi government, has also accused the police of conspiring an encounter with the help of “political masters in Delhi.” The following remarks came in after the ruling BJP had allegedly put the Ram Mandir issue of the back seat (currently being heard at the Supreme Court). Raghav Reddy’s defeat in the polls came in as an embarrassment for Pravin Togadia after which he reportedly resigned from the party. Reports suggest that several Pravin Togadia supporters in Gujarat had also resigned within 24 hours of Togadia’s resignation. As per sources, he is expected to launch his own outfit named Hindu First.

