Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide, Acharya Balakrishna has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained about chest pain.

Acharya Balkrishna, a close acquaintance of yoga guru Ramdev, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 23, Friday, 2019, after he complained of chest pain. Acharya Balkrishna who heads the Patanjali Yogpeeth was initially taken to a hospital in Haridwar from where he was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh according to the sources from the Yoga Institute. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 4:15 PM as per the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Medical Superintendent Brahmaprakash.

Acharya Balkrishna was admitted in a state of altered unconsciousness in which the patient fails to recognise his immediate surroundings. Further Brahmaprakash added that Acharya Balkrishna was in a state of restlessness.

The Medical Superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bharhmaprakash said that some of the tests of Acharya Balkrishna show that his vital parameters are normal. He added that a neuro physician and a cardiologist who examined Balkrishna said that he is in a stable state.

Some of the test reports of Acharya Balkrishna are still awaited including the ones on enzymes in the bloodstream. For now, Balkrishna is under the observation of a specialist team and he will be kept under observation for a definite period of time.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App