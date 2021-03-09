Activist Yuvraj Pokharna has donated books to a school for the underprivileged in Surat. He came up with the idea of donating books to not just help the underprivileged but also help a book seller whose business ran into doldrums.

“A book-seller in my contacts decided to wind up before COVID-19 struck India and his business ran into doldrums,” Pokharna says, adding that he “asked him [the book-seller] casually regarding his plans with the in-house books, to which, he gloomily responded that he is going to dump them to a scrap dealer.”

The weight of all the books, collectively, was more than 1.5 tons. Continues Pokharna, “This was as poignant as it could get.” He thought of an amicable solution to shoot two birds in one stone. One, help disperse the book to the needy instead of getting wasted. Second, help the friend financially!

So, he decided, he says, to purchase those books amidst the pandemic. After decluttering and categorising these books, he speaks joyfully, “Finally, these are going to the children who deserve.” The school, where these children are studying, has endorsed the initiative taken by Pokharna.