Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the 5 activists arrested, in an open letter has rubbished the claims made by Pune police. Bharadwaj has said that one of the letters that police claimed was written by her is fabricated. Pune police, on Friday, had revealed that one of the letters recovered from the homes of the activists spoke of planning "another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident to end Modi-raj".

After Maharashtra Police Additional Director General (law and order) ADG Param Bir Singh on Friday claimed to have solid evidence that that established the activists’ links to Maoists and their role in facilitating weapons and funding. Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the 5 activists arrested, in an open letter has rubbished the claims.

Bharadwaj alleged that one of the letters that police claim was written by her is fabricated. “Totally concocted and fabricated to criminalise me and other human rights lawyers, activists and organisations,” Sudha was quoted by NDTV as saying.

In a handwritten statement, Bharadwaj said that “It is a mixture of innocuous and publicly available facts and baseless fabrication various legal and democratic activities such as meetings, seminars, protests have been sought to be delegitimized by alleging that they are funded by Maoists.”

Pune police, on Friday, revealed that one of the letters recovered from the homes of the activists spoke of planning “another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident to end Modi-raj” and that the central committee of Maoists communicated with these activists through a password protected messages sent through courier.

“A letter written from Delhi-based activist Rona Wilson to Maoist leader Prakash on July 30, 2017, spoke of requirement of Rs. 8 crore for grenade launchers with four lakh rounds”, Additional Director General (law and order) Parambir Singh said.

Rona Wilson is among the 5 activists arrested in June in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence that took place in January.

And on the basis of the interrogation of these 5 activists, the Pune police conducted raids on the houses of 9 activists and then Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves were arrested, all the 5 activists are under house arrest on the Supreme Court’s orders.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More