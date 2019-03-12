Activists from PoK, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemn Pulwama terror attack, ask Islamabad to dismantle all terror camps: Addressing the conference of the UNHRC, S Ali Kashmiri, Chairman, United Kashmir People's National Party, said Pakistan Army officials are openly asking Kashmiris to go for suicide attacks and it is an alarming situation.

UNHRC meet: Activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir condemned the Pulwama terror attack and asked Islamabad to dismantle all terror camps operating in PoK and parts of Pakistan.

Activists from PoK, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemn Pulwama terror attack, ask Islamabad to dismantle all terror camps: At a conference during 40th Session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, activists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemn terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, and ask Pakistan to dismantle terror camps from its soil on Monday, the ANI reported.

Addressing the conference of the UNHRC, S Ali Kashmiri, Chairman, United Kashmir People’s National Party, said Pakistan Army officials are openly asking Kashmiris to go for suicide attacks and it is an alarming situation.

M Hassan, a human rights activist from PoK, said it is time to dismantle all terror operating groups, be it in PoK or Pakistan and the Imran Khan-led government in the country needs to take responsibility and get rid of these non-state actors as they are not only destroying local but also international peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Erdogan expressed condolences for the victims of recent terrorist attacks in India and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attacks.

PM Narendra Modi in the telephonic conversation with Turkey President said that terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to global peace and security. He underscored the importance of immediate, demonstrable, and irreversible action against terrorism by all concerned countries.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale today met his American counterpart Michael R Pompeo and other senior officials of the Donald Trump administration in Washington today and exchanged views on major foreign policy and security-related issues amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

Robert Palladino, Deputy Spokesperson, US Department of State, said Secretary Michael R Pompeo met today (on Tuesday) with Indian counterpart Vijay Gokhale. Secretary Pompeo affirmed that the US stands with the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism.

Palladino also said that Pompeo and Gokhale discussed the importance of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice and urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil.

Apart from that, the two secretaries discussed ways to further enhance cooperation, including on counterterrorism. They also discussed our complementary visions for the Indo-Pacific, US-India defence cooperation, and the growing US-India economic partnership, including joint efforts to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and reciprocal manner, Palladino added.

