Actor Akshay Kumar’s video interaction with PM Modi to be aired on Wednesday

A video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the actor had posted on his twitter handle a short clip of the one-hour-long video which had sparked intense speculation that he may take the political plunge. The Khiladi superstar had recently met with PM Modi in the lawns of the latter’s residence in 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar had said that while the whole country has been talking about elections here’s a candid and completely non-political freewheeling conversation with PM Modi. He asked people to watch the full video at 9 am on Wednesday.

Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign? You’ll get the answer tomorrow at 9am @ANI, in an informal and non-political conversation that I got the chance to do with @narendramodi ji. Do watch! pic.twitter.com/pczNar7k3A — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2019

On Sunday, the actor had said in a Twitter post that he was getting into uncharted territory and that he was both excited and nervous. He had also asked people to stay tuned to his Twitter handle for updates. Akshay’s post in the middle of election raised speculation that he may join politics. His tweet on Sunday had ballooned to over a 1000 re-tweets and ‘likes’ within minutes. Although on Tuesday, while releasing the clip, he clarified that it was a non-political meeting to delve into the life of PM Modi.

The full video of the interaction would be aired at 9 am on Wednesday, a day after the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. A short 30-40 second teaser of the interaction was released to the media, showing Akshay Kumar quizzing Modi on what would be considered an unhealthy sleep cycle by most.

