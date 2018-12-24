Actor Ashutosh Rana defends Naseeruddin Shah: In an interview last week, Naseeruddin Shah had said that the death of cow has more significance than that of a policeman. He was referring to Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people dead including a Station House Officer (SHO).

Last week, Shah had said that death of a cow has become more significant than that of a policeman

Actor Ashutosh Rana defends Naseeruddin Shah: Actor Ashutosh Rana has come out in support of senior actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is facing a social media backlash and protests for his statement on the Bulandshahr mob violence. Expressing solidarity for the veteran actor, he said everyone should have the right to share their thoughts with their friends or other people without any fear. If our brothers or friends say something, we should not only listen to them but also ponder over it, he told mediapersons on Sunday. Director Madhur Bhandarkar also seconded Rana, saying everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy.

In an extended YouTube interview attached to the Karwan-e-Mohabbat last week, Naseeruddin Shah had said that the death of cows has more significance than that of a policeman. He was referring to the Bulandshahr mob violence on December 3 that left 2 people dead including Station House Officer Subodh Kumar when a mob went on the rampage. The mob had gotten together seeking arrests for alleged cow slaughter.

Ashutosh Rana on Naseeruddin Shah's statement: Everyone should have a right to share their thoughts with their friends or other people without any fear. If any of our brothers or friends say something, we should not only listen to them but also ponder over it. (23.12) pic.twitter.com/wRx2T8lIMv — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

Shah has come under right-wing groups’ attack ever since he made these remarks. His keynote address at the Ajmer LitFest was cancelled amid protests by right-wing groups including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of ruling BJP. Shah’s compatriot Anupam Kher had slammed the actor because there were enough freedoms in the country and that there was no need to mock it.

The Uttar Pradesh government has come under increasing criticism over its conduct in the the Bulandshahr mob violence. Even retired civil servants had written an open letter demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shah had also said the communal polarisation in the country had reached unprecedented heights. He said if his sons were caught in a riot-like situation and were asked what their faith was, they would not be able to answer and become fairgame for rioters.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More