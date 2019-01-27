Her induction into the ruling party also comes months ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls that are likely to be held in April or May this year. Another Bollywood actor, Moushmi Chatterjee had joined BJP in West Bengal. In 2015, actor Rupa Ganguly had joined the BJP and she is now a member of Rajya Sabha.

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai. She has been appointed as the working president of the BJP women transport wing. Earlier there were speculations over Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit joining the BJP, but the actor had denied these reports. Koppikar’s appointment also comes a day after senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said Congress wants to contest forthcoming parliamentary elections by banking on chocolatey faces. He was apparently referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as the Congress secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi falls.

Her induction into the ruling party also comes months ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls that are likely to be held in April or May this year. She has appeared in a number of Telegu, Tamil, Marathi and a few Kannada movies.

Mumbai: Actor Isha Koppikar appointed as Working President of BJP Women Transport Wing https://t.co/qlDOSowrcT — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

Another Bollywood actor, Moushmi Chatterjee had joined BJP in West Bengal. In 2015, actor Rupa Ganguly had joined the BJP and she is now a member of Rajya Sabha.

Isha Koppikar was born in 1976 at Mahim, Mumbai. While she was in college she stepped in a photoshoot for the Indian photographer Gautam Rajadhyakshsa. This shoot helped her to get work as a model and she got featured in advertisements of Rexona, L’Oreal and Coca-Cola. Isha made her Bollywood debut with the movie Fiza and after that, she appeared in many successful commercial movies.

