Actor Mahesh Babu fails to pay GST of Rs 73.5 lakh, his bank accounts seized: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s bank accounts were attached over non -payment of service tax dues on Friday. According to reports, The Goods and Services Tax department froze the actor’s accounts in Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to recover service tax dues from him. In a press release, the Hyderabad GST Commissionarate said that Mahesh Babu has not paid the tax during 2007-08 for the taxable services he rendered as brand ambassador, appearance money and advertising for promotion of products among others.

