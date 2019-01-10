Actor turned politician Prakash Raj has come out in support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'misogynistic' remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Prakash Raj, who was in Delhi today, said Rahul Gandhi's remarks were taken out of context. He further asked why Prime Minister shed away from Parliament rather than answering questions on Rafale deal.

Actor turned politician Prakash Raj has come out in support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his ‘misogynistic’ remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Prakash Raj, who was in Delhi today, said Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were taken out of context. He further asked why Prime Minister shed away from Parliament rather than answering questions on Rafale deal. The 53-year old said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not against women as he recently appointed a transgender representative in the Mahila Congress. He made these remarks after meeting the Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi.

Prakash Raj on Rahul Gandhi's statement: He is not against women, if he can appoint a transgender representative in important position. Why do you want to look at his statement in only that way? Isn’t it true that PM has not answered¬ been in Parl, we should look at that too. pic.twitter.com/f14IAVBpQJ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

He was referring to the appointment of Apsara Reddy as national general secretary of Congress’ women wing. Earlier in the day, Prakash Raj met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in the national capital. Both leaders discussed a range of issues, including upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The National Commission of Women has also issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his ‘sexist’ against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Gandhi, while referring to Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament on Rafale deal, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him. PM Modi has accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting women.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More