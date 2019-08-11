Reacting over the scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A, actor turned politician Rajinikanth hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic decision.

Reacting over the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir act and abolishment of the Article 370 and 35A, actor turned politician Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Rajinikanth also called duo like Lord Krishna and Arjuna. In his speech at a book release function in Chennai, Thalaiva said heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister and Home Minister for Mission Kashmir. “Hats off to the duo,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth who has planned to float his own party ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. A few days ago, the Narendra Modi government had passed bill in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha with thumping majorities. Even some Opposition groups like AAP, BSP, YSRCongress, TRS, TDP and BJD had supported the bill to split Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and to make them union territories.

Central’s move was backed by Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK in the house, while DMK and another actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, who floated his party Makkal Needhi Maiam or MNM last year before assembly polls, criticised the move.

Kamal Haasan had said it is extremely regressive and autocratic. Article 370 and 35A have a genesis. Any change has to be in a consultative manner.

While the Narendra Modi government has been claiming it as a big achievement and a historic decision to integrate the Kashmir properly with the rest of the country. PM Modi had said that now there will be peace, progress and development in the Valley.

