Actor Prakash Raj, who is a popular face of Bollywood and Tollywood, has announced to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The actor will be contesting from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate. Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj thanked his fans and supporters for their warm wishes and encouragement to his political entry, which he had announced on January 1, and today he said that he will be contesting the upcoming general polls from Bengaluru Central.

“#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too…” Prakash Raj tweeted.

