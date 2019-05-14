Without naming Union Minister Piyush Goyal, actor Riteish Deshmukh said in a Twitter post that it was wrong to accuse someone who is not there to defend himself. His father had died in 2012.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh hits back at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for saying father helped him in getting film roles

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has hit back at Union Minister Piyush Goyal after he accused his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh of being only concerned only with his son’s film career rather than focussing on the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack when he was the chief minister of Maharashtra. Without naming Goyal, the actor said in a Twitter post that it was wrong to accuse someone who is not there to defend himself. His father had died in 2012. Deshmukh said it is true that he had accompanied his father to meet directors and producers but never for a film role. His father never spoke to a director or a producer to cast him in a film, the actor said in a statement.

In a scathing attack against the Congress earlier on Monday, Goyal had claimed that the then Maharashtra chief minister had brought a film producer outside the Oberoi Hotel while the shooting and bombing was going on inside the complex. He was only concerned about getting his son a role in a movie, he alleged. Deshmukh, however, rejected the claim and said that while he had visited the hotel, it was incorrect to say he was there when the shooting was in progress as he claimed. He added that it was a bit late to rake up the issue as his father was no longer there to defend himself.

BJP, which has made national security as its main issue in the Lok Sabha elections, has frequently attacked the past Congress governments for not giving proper attention to the issue and taking poor decisions concerning national security, including the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App