Actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. The actor is likely to contest from Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab. The seat fell vacant after the death of yesteryear hero Vinod Khanna. The 62-year-old actor had met BJP chief Amit Shah at Pune airport on April 19, which reiterated speculation on his political plans.

The BJP, on the other hand, has an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab fighting three parliamentary seats from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur. After joining BJP, the actor said he was ready to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support him in his vision for India, just like his father Dharmendra who worked with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Veteran actor Dharmendra had represented the BJP which he contested as well as won in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan’s Bikaner.

Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/QgXwv5OrBI — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the party was happy to have a popular and great artist on board. Referring to Deol’s movie Border, Sitharaman said his films had a touch of nationalism and that’s why touched people’s hearts.

Punjab will be going to polls on May 19, 2019, and the results for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23. Earlier there were reports that the BJP might give the actor ticket from Amritsar seat. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had contested from the same constituency in 2014, though he did not win. Jaitley lost to Congress’s Captain Amarinder Singh. Amritsar was won by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2004 and 2009 elections as a BJP candidate.

Deol has become the third member of his family after father Dharmendra and step-mother Hema Malini to join the party. Hema Malini is contesting from Mathura constituency.

