Tamil cinema icon Vijay officially unveiled the flag and symbol of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), during a grand event on Thursday. The star actor, who has long hinted at his political ambitions, hoisted the flag at the party’s office in Panaiyur, marking a pivotal moment in his transition from the silver screen to the political arena.

Newly Revealed flag and symbol

The newly revealed party flag is a striking two-toned design featuring maroon and yellow colors. It prominently displays elephants on either side, symbolizing strength and endurance, while the center showcases a peacock surrounded by stars, reflecting elegance and a vision for the future. This emblematic flag encapsulates the values and aspirations of Vijay’s political movement.

In addition to the flag unveiling, Vijay also released the official anthem of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, further solidifying the party’s identity. The anthem, which is expected to resonate with his vast fanbase, was composed by the renowned music director S. Thaman, with lyrics penned by V. Vivek. The combination of these artistic talents is likely to amplify the party’s appeal across Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s political aspirations first took formal shape in February when he announced the launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. During the announcement, he declared his intention to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Notably, TVK chose to remain independent during the recent Lok Sabha elections, avoiding alignment with any existing political bloc, a move that signals Vijay’s intent to carve out a distinct political identity.

Vijay expressed pride

Addressing the gathered supporters at the event, Vijay expressed his pride and optimism for the future. “I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. Preparations are on for it, and very soon I will announce it. Before that, I unveiled our party’s flag today. I feel very proud… We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu,” he stated. His words reflected a commitment to the welfare and progress of the state, underscoring his determination to make a tangible impact through his political endeavors.

Vijay’s message to his supporters was clear and confident: “Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is sure.” His declaration not only highlighted his faith in the success of TVK but also served as a rallying cry for his followers, many of whom see him as a beacon of change in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Flag unveiling to be followed by rally

The flag unveiling is set to be followed by a massive rally scheduled for the last week of September in Vikravandi, northern Tamil Nadu. This rally will serve as the formal public launch of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, showcasing the party’s vision and policies to a broader audience. Meanwhile, the registration of the party with the Election Commission is reportedly in its final stages, adding a layer of official legitimacy to Vijay’s political venture.

The event was attended by over 300 workers from TVK, alongside members of Vijay’s extensive network of fan clubs. Their presence at the unveiling ceremony underscores the grassroots support that Vijay commands, which could prove to be a crucial asset as he prepares for the upcoming elections.